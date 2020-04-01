B.C. Premier John Horgan – pictured with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix – on Tuesday announced an extension of the province’s state of emergency. (B.C. government file photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 1: B.C.'s state of emergency extended, provincial health officer to provide update at 3 p.m.

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, April 1. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are to provide an update on novel coronavirus today (April 1) at 3 p.m.

• B.C. Premier John Horgan has extended B.C.’s state of emergency for a second two weeks, warning that everyone’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus are needed more than ever in the days ahead.

• Surrey Mounties say they’ve got a good tracking system to keep tabs on any police officers who may be experiencing an illness and the pandemic has not resulted in any substantial absenteeism among the ranks.

• A lawyer for the family of a North Vancouver dentist who died at home with COVID-19 says he was a dedicated health care professional who made patient care and safety his top priority.

Two inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the federal maximum-security prison in Quebec currently housing serial killer Robert Pickton.

