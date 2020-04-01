COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

B.C. Premier John Horgan – pictured with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix – on Tuesday announced an extension of the province’s state of emergency. (B.C. government file photo)

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, April 1. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are to provide an update on novel coronavirus today (April 1) at 3 p.m.

• B.C. Premier John Horgan has extended B.C.’s state of emergency for a second two weeks, warning that everyone’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus are needed more than ever in the days ahead.

• Surrey Mounties say they’ve got a good tracking system to keep tabs on any police officers who may be experiencing an illness and the pandemic has not resulted in any substantial absenteeism among the ranks.

• A lawyer for the family of a North Vancouver dentist who died at home with COVID-19 says he was a dedicated health care professional who made patient care and safety his top priority.

• Two inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the federal maximum-security prison in Quebec currently housing serial killer Robert Pickton.

