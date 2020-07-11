COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, July 11:

• There is no update for today on the latest COVID-19 numbers

• The next is a written briefing for Monday, July 13

• On Friday, 25 new cases were announced, bringing B.C.’s total to 3,053

• There was one additional death, for a total of 187 provincewide

• SurreyCares donates nearly $150,000 to help organizations during the pandemic

• Two nights of drive-in movies are coming to Cloverdale

• B.C. service industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic are showing the strongest signs of recovery

