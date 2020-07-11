COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s your update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, July 11:
• There is no update for today on the latest COVID-19 numbers
• The next is a written briefing for Monday, July 13
• On Friday, 25 new cases were announced, bringing B.C.’s total to 3,053
• There was one additional death, for a total of 187 provincewide
• SurreyCares donates nearly $150,000 to help organizations during the pandemic
• Two nights of drive-in movies are coming to Cloverdale
• B.C. service industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic are showing the strongest signs of recovery
• Weekend web poll
