COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

A sign in an elevator advises visitors to a South Surrey business against entering if they have symptoms of COVID-19. (File photo)

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Wednesday, March 25. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is to provide an update on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at 3 p.m. today (March 25).

• The prime minister unveiled a new benefit to streamline aid for Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

• You can always count on Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen to lighten up a situation.

• BC Ferries is advising the public to avoid non-essential travel due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and are struggling to make ends meet anxiously awaited promised federal help.

• For Canadians awaiting life-changing operations, the novel coronavirus is creating deepening distress as cancellations and delays roll through the public health system.

• As COVID-19 spreads, health officials recommend residents take a number of precautions to protect themselves including practicing social distancing, proper handwashing and regular disinfecting of high-touch surfaces.

• Extra precautions are being taken by overdose prevention and supervised consumption service providers in B.C., as required by the provincial health officer, to ensure the impacts of COVID-19 are mitigated.

• The stars haven’t aligned for astrologers in the age of COVID-19.

For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus

Peace Arch News