A sign in Newton reminding people to "flatten the curve." (Photo: Lauren Collins)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 23: There is an outbreak at a Lower Mainland fruit processing plant

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday (May 23):

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give her update on around 1 p.m.

• There is an outbreak at a Lower Mainland fruit processing plant

READ ALSO: Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford fruit processing plant, May 23, 2020

• Anti-Asian racism has spiked in the Lower Mainland since COVID-19 first appeared

READ ALSO: Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes, May 23, 2020

• Restriction on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

READ ALSO: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events, May 22, 2020

• Pandemic cancels decades-long event in South Surrey

READ ALSO: Pandemic cancels 46th Annual Alex Fest in South Surrey, May 23, 2020

• Barely one-quarter of B.C. businesses believe they can open and operate profitably as COVID-19 restrictions ease

READ ALSO: Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey, May 23, 2020

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Free sandbags for North Okanagan residents
Next story
Saanich florist holds her ground in fight for roadside farm stands

Just Posted

Most Read