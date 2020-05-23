COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 23: There is an outbreak at a Lower Mainland fruit processing plant

Here’s the latest on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday (May 23):

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give her update on around 1 p.m.

• There is an outbreak at a Lower Mainland fruit processing plant

• Anti-Asian racism has spiked in the Lower Mainland since COVID-19 first appeared

• Restriction on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

• Pandemic cancels decades-long event in South Surrey

• Barely one-quarter of B.C. businesses believe they can open and operate profitably as COVID-19 restrictions ease

