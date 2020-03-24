COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, March 24. This will be updated as information becomes available:
• Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, are to provide an update on the novel coronavirus at 3 p.m. today (March 24).
• In the wake of closing Marine Drive parking lots and the waterfront parkade, White Rock council has taken the further step of closing the city’s iconic pier to the public.
• The City of White Rock has made changes to policy on residential garbage pick-up as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
• The province has unveiled its plan to support British Columbians.
• The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation that the games could not go ahead as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
• Anyone who visited Gabby’s Country Cabaret on the nights of Feb. 29 and March 14 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a letter issued to the Langley night club by Fraser Health Authority on Saturday.
• B.C. is following the lead of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, changing its employment law to protect people from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 effects.
• British Columbia’s mayors were discouraged from declaring their own states of emergency, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Monday (March 23).
For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus
