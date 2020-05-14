(Tracy Holmes photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 14: Most provincial parks reopening today

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, May 14. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Surrey/White Rock-based SOURCES is among six Metro Vancouver charities aiming to raise money during a “Fighting COVID Together” live auction on Saturday, May 23, starting at 7 p.m.

• Surrey panel tackles re-opening for business in the wake of COVID-19.

• Most of B.C.’s provincial parks are scheduled to reopen on Thursday (May 14) after they were shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the Easter weekend.

• Nursing students from Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus have teamed up with universities across the Lower Mainland to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

• Canada’s top doctor says too little is known to consider using a newly approved serology test to identify individuals who could be immune to COVID-19 and allow those people to return to work or gather in public.

COVID-19 dominates the rhetoric, and the reality, of MPs on Parliament Hill.

Peace Arch News

