COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, May 7. This information will be updated as information becomes available:
• Premier John Horgan, Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, are to make an announcement about B.C.’s plan for surgery renewal at 10:30 a.m. today. Watch the livestream on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.
• Surrey’s first quarter financial report for 2020 forecasts a city budget shortfall of between $37 million and $42 million on account of the pandemic.
• A free website is helping people across the Fraser Valley avoid wait times at businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
• Statistics Canada reported the youth employment rate dropped to 49 per cent at the outset of the pandemic, the lowest since comparable data began being gathered in 1976.
tholmes@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter