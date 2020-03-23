COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 23: Surrey urged to declare local state of emergency, feds launch ad campaign

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Monday, March 23. This will be updated as information becomes available:

The Surrey Board of Trade and the South Asian Business Association are urging the City of Surrey to immediately declare a local state of emergency amid the COVID-19 Outbreak.

The federal government is launching a $30-million national ad campaign today (March 23) to urge every Canadian to do their bit to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Peace Arch News guest columnist Kristyl Clark – a former PAN staffer – shares some insights as she self-isolates with her husband and two young daughters.

Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants as the country’s largest airline cuts routes amid plunging demand.

Canada won’t have a team at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics unless the Games are postponed, according to a joint statement issued by Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The City of White Rock has closed four playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The City of White Rock announced Sunday (March 22) that it will temporarily close its waterfront parking lots and parkade as part of an effort to reduce the number of people visiting the city’s popular pier and promenade.

