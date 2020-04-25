COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s your update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Saturday, April 25:
• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give the latest update on the novel coronavirus numbers at 1 p.m.
• Canada Post has put new health and safety measures in place across the country
• Squamish RCMP is warning people to stick to banging pots and pans during the 7 p.m. cheer
• Henry is preparing for a “second phase” of health restrictions that eases restrictions on people and the economy