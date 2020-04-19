COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Daily update for Sunday, April 19 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available.

• Applications are now open for a program aimed at Surrey seniors interested in learning about goal-setting and storytelling. The free program, Surrey Shares, is an initiative of the Surrey Intercultural Seniors Social Inclusion Partnership Network, and is “designed to connect people who are isolated or lonely, support them while they identify and achieve some of their personal goals and prepare them to share a personally meaningful story on stage. In response to COVID-19, the program has been adapted to be held online and over the phone until the green-light is given for in-person participation.

• Food processing plants are ‘operating 24/7‘ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19. Campbell Soup Company has seen consumer demand soar, eclipsing that of the company’s busiest time. In March, there was more orders during one week than are typically seen in the entire month.

• B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this summer will not include large-scale events, however, some of the current social contact restrictions could be eased by mid-May.

• Gaining herd immunity through COVID-19 transmissions ‘ineffective’: B.C.’s top doctor said.

• Two students at Semiahmoo Secondary School have created an online tutoring and mentorship program in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s now grown to 30 mentors and about 50 kids being tutored.

• COVID-19 claimed another 160 lives across Canada Saturday as politicians in Ottawa continued to argue over how to conduct business in the House of Commons during the pandemic.

• Some Surrey-area golf courses are planning to reopen with new physical distancing regulations in play.

