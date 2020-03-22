COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Sunday, March 22:

• Fraser Health says a video of a nurse talking about COVID-19 is “well intentioned,” but it includes “misinformation”

• City of Surrey playground remain open, while White Rock has closed four and Delta has closed all playgrounds, skate and bike parks

• Two City of Surrey-run daycares and all city-run day camps will be closed as of Monday, March 23

• Vancouver Coastal Health is restricting all visitors to essential visits only at VCH-run facilities

• Delta bylaw officers were out enforcing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order to close personal service businesses

