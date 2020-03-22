People keep their distance at Newton Exchange on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 22: City of Surrey playgrounds remain open

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Sunday, March 22:

• Fraser Health says a video of a nurse talking about COVID-19 is “well intentioned,” but it includes “misinformation”

READ ALSO: Fraser Health says ‘well intentioned call to action’ from Surrey nurse contains ‘misinformation’, March 21, 2020

• City of Surrey playground remain open, while White Rock has closed four and Delta has closed all playgrounds, skate and bike parks

READ ALSO: City of White Rock closes four playgrounds to help stop spread of COVID-19, March 22, 2020

READ ALSO: Delta closing playgrounds, skate and bike parks, March 20, 2020

• Two City of Surrey-run daycares and all city-run day camps will be closed as of Monday, March 23

READ ALSO: McCallum announces Surrey-run daycares, day camps will be shut down, March 19, 2020

• Vancouver Coastal Health is restricting all visitors to essential visits only at VCH-run facilities

• Delta bylaw officers were out enforcing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order to close personal service businesses

READ ASLO: Delta bylaw inspectors enforcing provincial health officer’s orders, March 21, 2020

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services, March 21, 2020

This file will be updated throughout the day

For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit surreynowleader.com/tag/coronavirus.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits
Next story
‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

Just Posted

Most Read