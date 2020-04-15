COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Daily update for Wednesday, April 15 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond. It will be updated as information becomes available:

• Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. today. Watch it live on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

• The South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce will hold another Virtual Town Hall online meeting for businesses and residents this Friday (April 17) from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Canadians are changing their weekly habits and taking more precautions, according to a new Statistics Canada survey examining how people are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic going into the second month of lockdown.

• The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, saying this morning that it is effectively as low as it can go to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19.

