COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 12: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes day off from updating nation on the COVID-19 crisis

The City of White Rock blocked access to the waterfront promenade in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Daily update for Easter Sunday, April 12 on the COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond:

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not hold a press conference Easter Sunday, making it the first time since March 11 that he did not host a daily briefing.

• Provincial Health Minister Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are not scheduled to host a press conference. However, yesterday Henry reported 35 new cases for a total of 1,445 provincewide. She reported three additional deaths, bringing B.C.’s total to 58. Of the confirmed cases, 905 people have recovered.

A grateful neighborhood celebrates the staff at #PeaceArchHospital with the help of the #RCMP in White Rock, B.C. . Thank you all for being thoughtful, helpful, kind, generous during this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/yLVGh59qIc — Leaps & Bounds Fitness & Clinical Exercise Inc (@LBFitness_Chef) April 12, 2020

• According to the World Health Organization, there have been 1,696,588 confirmed cases and 105,952 deaths. The organization reports 22,544 confirmed cases in Canada and 492,881 confirmed cases in the United States.

• The Surrey school district has been loaning our electronics to students in need as they switch to remote learning.

• Access to White Rock’s promenade remains closed after the city took the step April 10 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

• A number of White Rock businesses have found creative ways to serve customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon provided a list of some businesses that have adjusted their service, including:

– Hillcrest Bakery & Deli offering free delivery for orders more than $10.

– Live Yoga is offering yoga instruction videos they filmed on their website for a $20 per month subscription service.

– The Dailey Method White Rock is hosting live-streamed fitness classes.

– The Handpicked Home has launched its online store with shipping and curbside pickup.

– Tapestry Music is hosting online instructions.

– Blue Frog is offering recordings of past concerts.

– White Rock Beach Beer and 3 Dogs Brewing are doing home delivery.

– White Rock Supermarket is offering a call-in service. Customers can pay over the phone and employees will prepare the order for curbside pickup.

