A hand sanitizer dispenser and a sign indicating steps to be taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is seen at an entrance to the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 11: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, world virus deaths pass 100,000

Here’s your daily update for Saturday, April 11 on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond:

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie will be giving her daily coronavirus update at noon

• The Clover Rodeo has been cancelled, with the 75th anniversary to now be celebrated in 2021

READ ALSO: ‘We are very sad’: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled for third time in 74 years, April 10, 2020

• BC Ferries is seeing full sailings despite people being asked to stay home for the long weekend
READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic, April 10, 2020

• The world virus death toll has surpassed 100,000 as of Friday
READ ALSO: World virus deaths pass 100,000, with New York area hit hard, April 10, 2020

• Canadian police can now make home visits to enforce quarantine for travellers to make sure they’re following the rules
READ ALSO: Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers, April 10, 2020

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
Young man seriously injured at shuttered ski resort near Kelowna
Next story
One dead, two in grave condition after stabbings in Kamloops

Just Posted

Most Read