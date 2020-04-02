COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 2: Special-needs families 'in crisis mode,' stay-home message to be amplified

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, April 2. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Cloverdale mom Christine Williamson shares her family’s challenges and strengths, and the impact the pandemic has had on theirs and other families with special-needs children.

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are expected today to amplify their message that Canadians have a duty to stay home.

• If Plato was correct when he said that necessity is the mother of invention, then the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic fits that statement extremely well.

• An effort to make it easier for those struggling with their mental well-being during the pandemic has led a group of local experts to develop a one-stop-shop for online resources.

• Dr. Bonnie Henry says out of the total of 1,066 cases in the province, 606 have now fully recovered – a rate of 57 per cent.

• Cloverdale’s Kimberley Wadman says a stranger coughed in her face – claiming she has COVID-19 – after she reminded the woman about social-distancing protocols.

