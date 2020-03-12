COVID-19: Daily update on coronavirus pandemic in Surrey and beyond

Here’s the latest from Surrey and area on the COVID-19 outbreak:
• There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., for a total of 53 cases with one death. Six people have fully recovered
• The province is recommending people don’t travel outside of Canada, and any events that expect to host more than 250 people should be cancelled
READ ALSO: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic
• The 2020 Surrey Vaisakhi has been cancelled
• Surrey schools are open today (March 12), including Coast Meridian Elementary School, which was closed Wednesday due to a positive case in the school community.
• Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai has closed his constituency office to the public “due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.” He can still be contacted at 604-589-2441 or randeep.sarai@parl.gc.ca.
• Sources’ has postponed its Run for the Roses Gala in South Surrey
• The NHL has suspended its 2019-2020 season
• The Vancouver Sun Run has been cancelled
