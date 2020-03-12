COVID-19: Daily update on coronavirus pandemic in Surrey and beyond

Eight people in B.C. have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Here’s the latest from Surrey and area on the COVID-19 outbreak:

• There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., for a total of 53 cases with one death. Six people have fully recovered

• The province is recommending people don’t travel outside of Canada, and any events that expect to host more than 250 people should be cancelled

READ ALSO: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

• The 2020 Surrey Vaisakhi has been cancelled

READ ALSO: Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

• Surrey schools are open today (March 12), including Coast Meridian Elementary School, which was closed Wednesday due to a positive case in the school community.

READ ALSO: Surrey school reopens after one-day closure due to positive COVID-19 case

• Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai has closed his constituency office to the public “due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.” He can still be contacted at 604-589-2441 or randeep.sarai@parl.gc.ca.

• Sources’ has postponed its Run for the Roses Gala in South Surrey

READ ALSO: Sources’ South Surrey gala postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

• The NHL has suspended its 2019-2020 season

READ ALSO: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

• The Vancouver Sun Run has been cancelled

For the latest COVID-19 and coronavirus stories, visit surreynowleader.com/tag/coronavirus.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader