A worker cleans the glass around the rink #2 at the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex, prior to its opening in September 2019. All City of Surrey facilities remain open as of Saturday morning (March 14) amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

COVID-19: Daily update on coronavirus pandemic in Surrey and beyond

MARCH 14: Surrey facilities remain open, city cancels 17 events

Here’s the latest from Surrey and area on the COVID-19 outbreak for Saturday, March 14:

• All City of Surrey facilities remain open as of Saturday morning

• The city has cancelled 17 events, while four events have been “cancelled until further notice”

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix are expected to give their daily COVID-19 update at noon

• Delta has activated its emergency plan to address COVID-19

READ ALSO: Delta activates emergency plan to address COVID-19

UBC, SFU are moving all classes online

READ ALSO: B.C.’s largest universities move classes online amid coronavirus spread

• Premier John Horgan says he’s ‘profoundly disappointed’ in those who have been stockpiling toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks

READ ALSO: ‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
UPDATE: Senior pedestrian suffers broken leg struck in South Surrey collision
Next story
Transit committee recommends returning bus stop to Kiwanis Village

Just Posted

Most Read