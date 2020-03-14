COVID-19: Daily update on coronavirus pandemic in Surrey and beyond

Here’s the latest from Surrey and area on the COVID-19 outbreak for Saturday, March 14:

• All City of Surrey facilities remain open as of Saturday morning

• The city has cancelled 17 events, while four events have been “cancelled until further notice”

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix are expected to give their daily COVID-19 update at noon

• Delta has activated its emergency plan to address COVID-19

• UBC, SFU are moving all classes online

• Premier John Horgan says he’s ‘profoundly disappointed’ in those who have been stockpiling toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks

