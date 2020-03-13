Inside Surrey City Hall during the 2019 Party for the Planet festival. (submitted photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on coronavirus pandemic in Surrey and beyond

MARCH 13: City of Surrey cancels events with more than 250 people

Here’s the latest from Surrey and area on the COVID-19 outbreak for Friday, March 13:

• Surrey has cancelled all city-organized events with more than 250 people scheduled to attend

• City of Surrey facilities remain open

READ ALSO: Surrey facilities remain open – but if sick, ‘stay away from scheduled events’, March 12, 2020

• The Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s Screwball Comedy will go on at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage theatre this weekend

READ ALSO: ‘Screwball Comedy’ show still a go in Surrey tonight and Saturday

• The Cloverdale Flea Market has closed indefinitely due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19

READ ALSO: Cloverdale Flea Market shuttered indefinitely, March 13, 2020

• Surrey schools are open for the last day before spring break

• Parliament has been suspended as a precautionary measure

READ ALSO: Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning, March 13, 2020

READ ALSO: Cancelled, postponed Surrey events due to coronavirus outbreak

For more stories related to COVID-19 and coronavirus, visit surreynowleader.com/tag/coronavirus.

