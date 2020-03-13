COVID-19: Daily update on coronavirus pandemic in Surrey and beyond

Here’s the latest from Surrey and area on the COVID-19 outbreak for Friday, March 13:
• Surrey has cancelled all city-organized events with more than 250 people scheduled to attend
• City of Surrey facilities remain open
• The Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s Screwball Comedy will go on at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage theatre this weekend
• The Cloverdale Flea Market has closed indefinitely due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19
• Surrey schools are open for the last day before spring break
• Parliament has been suspended as a precautionary measure
