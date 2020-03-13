COVID-19: Daily update on coronavirus pandemic in Surrey and beyond

MARCH 13: City of Surrey cancels events with more than 250 people

Inside Surrey City Hall during the 2019 Party for the Planet festival. (submitted photo)

Here’s the latest from Surrey and area on the COVID-19 outbreak for Friday, March 13:

• Surrey has cancelled all city-organized events with more than 250 people scheduled to attend

• City of Surrey facilities remain open

• The Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s Screwball Comedy will go on at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage theatre this weekend

• The Cloverdale Flea Market has closed indefinitely due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19

• Surrey schools are open for the last day before spring break

• Parliament has been suspended as a precautionary measure

For more stories related to COVID-19 and coronavirus, visit surreynowleader.com/tag/coronavirus.

