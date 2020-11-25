COVID-19 confirmed in 5 more Central Okanagan schools

All people who tested positive for the virus are self isolating at home

Interior Health confirmed five more COVID-19 exposures within Central Okanagan schools on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Single cases have been confirmed in the communities of Kelowna Secondary, Rutland Senior Secondary, Springvalley Middle, George Pringle Elementary and Central School’s Richter Street site.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) stated the affected individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams and Interior Health will follow up with all of those who may be affected.

This follows one other school exposure announced earlier on Wednesday at KLO Middle school.

A full list of exposed schools and the dates on which they were exposed is available at interiorhealth.ca/news/school-exposures.

READ MORE: KLO Middle School community member tests positive for COVID-19

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star