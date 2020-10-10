COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

A case of the coronavirus has hit a local high school.

Interior Health reports an exposure at Clarence Fulton Secondary School. The exposure took place between Oct. 5-8.

The individual who tested positive is self-isolating at home.

The Interior Health Authority is performing contact tracing.

“Only the healthy authority can determine who is a close contact,” Vernon School District superintendent Joe Rogers said.

It is the first COVID-19 exposure within the Vernon School District for the 2020/21 school year. Further details will not be released in order to protect privacy rights.

“Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway,” Rogers said.

“If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child was not considered exposed to this COVID-19 case.”

