COVID-19 confirmed at 3 Kelowna schools

Mount Boucherie Secondary School is one of three Kelowna schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to an update from the school district Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (File photo)

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at three Kelowna schools – Springvalley Elementary, South Rutland Elementary and Mount Boucherie Secondary, according to a Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS) announcement Saturday, Jan. 16.

The individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, COPS said. Interior Health will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed through contact tracing.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” the release states.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

It’s the second exposure at Mount Boucherie since an undisclosed number of cases were linked to the school on Nov. 18, 2020. Potential exposure dates for Mount Boucherie are listed as Jan. 5, 7 and 8.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm retirement facility reopens social areas after COVID-19

READ MORE: Salmon Arm and Vernon see increase in new COVID cases, curve flattening elsewhere

Brendan Shykora

Keremeos Review