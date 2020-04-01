COVID-19 committee in Burns Lake will offer help to the needy

A community committee has formed in Burns Lake, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The committee consists of multiple organizations that have come together to help out wherever they can, based on whoever is in need at the time. Councillor Darrell Hill initiated the group's start, and was happy to see how quickly it came together.

“I was just watching the response in various areas, and watching various groups work together. I kind of knew being in the Burns Lake Rotary Club that if the need came to Burns Lake, then this is something we should start talking about and get set up before the actual pandemic hit us,” said Hill.

Hill has relatives in other parts of the world, including England, which made the disaster more real to him.

Two weeks ago, he started reaching out to people, including the local food bank, and The Link (formerly Lakes District Family Enhancement Society), as well as rotary club members and members of the Postmen in Burns Lake. They each showed enthusiasm for the project and a full willingness to be a part of it, he said.

The idea is to have people working together in a streamlined way. Hill was worried that if left to their own devices, community groups might form good, but different strategies for the same COVID-19 related problems, and so wouldn’t be as effective as if they had worked together.

Community members can register now, or call when they are in a time of need. There is no exact way the community committee will help because it will vary for each case. It’s intended specifically for people who may be self-isolating because of their own health concerns, or because they’ve been required to as a result of showing COVID-19 symptoms, or recent travel.

The committee can fill the gap for people who may not have close friends or family in the community to help them out, said Hill.

Grocery stores are even working with them, including Save-on, which now accepts call-ahead orders in certain cases, which volunteers can pick up.

Candice Little, Food Centre and Finance Manager with the Link—also a part of the new committee— expects in the coming weeks that the need for food bank access will increase. She cited the number of COVID-19 related layoffs, and the cutting of hours for employees in various fields and sectors as the main reason.

For safety reasons, right now the food bank is giving out two weeks of food rather than the usual one, just to keep people from needlessly going out, she added.

The new committee can also help with basic errands like banking, said Little, if that’s what’s needed at the time a person calls.

“Elderly people, single people, disadvantaged people, people who are marginalized and don’t have a way to get out…. Self-isolation is a difficult thing at the best of times, and these are not the best of times. So, we worry even more about people’s mental health and people’s need to hear from somebody,” said Little, sharing that part of the work the committee will do is also emotional, because they’re offering support at a crucial time.

Scott Zayac, manager of The Link family centre, says food bank users for Burns Lake have increased 30 per cent this month, and the Mobile Food Centre has increased 50 per cent.

He said one additional area of support they’re looking at now is whether or not to open a daycare for children of people providing “essential services” in the region. This will be decided in the near future.

“Right now it is a real challenge to ensure we have enough food to distribute to people and that we have the staff and volunteers available to ensure the appropriate cleaning and social distancing measures are followed so distribution can be done in a safe way,” said Zayac.

The email address to register is LDLINK4HELP@gmail.com. And a phone line which people can leave a message at is 250-251-1466.

Burns Lake Lakes District News