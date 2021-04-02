COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt

Base will not specify exact number due to security and privacy concerns

A small cluster of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at CFB Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Esquimalt.

Due to security and privacy concerns, the base will not specify the exact number of cases, senior public affairs officer Lt.-Cmdr Tony Wright told Black Press Media. But, a cluster is defined as two or more cases occurring at the same time, linked by the same location or setting.

Nationwide, there are 29 active cases in the Canadian Armed Forces as of March 29, with a total of 1,175 positive cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Langford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Wright said the people with COVID-19 are isolating, contact tracing is being conducted, and affected base facilities are being sanitized.

In February, the base also reported a cluster where at least four members contracted COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Fourth COVID-19 case identified in ‘cluster’ at CFB Esquimalt

B.C. has seen a steady incline in cases for the past few weeks with 832 cases and five deaths reported on April 1. In Island Health, 53 new cases were added.

Island Health has issued numerous statements in the last week, warning of an increase in cases among 20-to-39-year-olds, an incoming increase in the number of school exposures, and asking people not to travel over the Easter weekend.

READ ALSO: Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News