COVID-19 closes another North Okanagan restaurant

Original Joe's is reportedly closed due to a case of the coronavirus

Two Vernon restaurants are now closed due to potential COVID-19 exposures.

Original Joe’s is the latest establishment to close after Kelly O Bryan’s shut its doors last weekend.

“We will be temporarily closed until Aug. 7,” the phone message at OJ’s says. “Sorry for any inconvenience.”

While it is not known for certain if COVID is the cause of the closure, there have been reports that two employees who were fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19.

A potential exposure also closed the Turtle Bay Pub in Lake Country on July 20, but the establishment plans to re-open Friday, July 30.

Kelly O’Bryan’s on 32nd Street announced the closure on both its website and restaurant answering machine as early as July 24.

“Due to COVID-19, we are closed until further notice to keep our staff and customers safe,” says the message, which is also posted to the restaurant’s main entrance. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

There is no mention as to what date the restaurant closed or when it anticipates reopening.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases remain the highest in the Interior Health region, compared to the rest of B.C. There were 95 cases reported in IH Tuesday, July 27, compared to 32 in the Fraser Health region.

