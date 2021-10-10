COVID-19 claims life at Penticton long term care home

It is the first time the seniors' home has had any cases since the pandemic began

One person has died in connection to the COVID-19 outbreak at Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton.

Haven Hill Retirement Centre now has six cases of the virus. Five residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus. One person has died in connection to the COVID-19 outbreak in the retirement home.

The outbreak at Haven Hill was declared on Oct. 7, when two residents tested positive for COVID-19. It was the first time the retirement centre has had any cases since the pandemic began.

Village by the Station, an assisted living facility in Penticton, has also seen an increase in cases. There are now 27 cases: 17 residents and 10 staff have tested positive for the virus, with one death connected to the outbreak.

At the start of the outbreak on Sept. 29, the Village by the Station had 10 cases: eight residents and two staff.

B.C. is requiring long-term care staff and visitors to be vaccinated by Oct. 12.

