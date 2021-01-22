COVID-19 claims another life at Vernon’s Heritage Square

Eight residents of the assisted living facility have died due to the virus to date

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has now claimed eight lives as of Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Another COVID-19 death has been recorded at Vernon’s Heritage Square.

Interior Health reported two new deaths Friday (Jan. 22), one at the Sunnybank long-term care facility in Oliver as well as the eighth death at the Heritage Square assisted living facility.

Heritage Square now has 68 active cases: 47 residents and 21 staff.

“We are sad to report two additional deaths related to COVID-19 of people who lived in long-term care homes in our region,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO. “On behalf of Interior Health, I offer our condolences to the families and caregivers.”

A total of 508 new cases were recorded province-wide Friday, 79 of which were in the Interior according to the BCCDC COVID-19 dashboard.

“With news of the provincial mass vaccination plan shared today, we have hope and we can look forward to the fall. But in the meantime, right now, it’s more important than ever to continue following the precautions and use our layers of protection,” Brown continued.

Friday’s update brings the COVID-19 death toll in Vernon up to 14. Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 35 cases: 20 residents and 15 staff, with one death. Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 56 cases: 34 residents and 22 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

It was the third death at Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver, which has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff.

READ MORE: Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

READ MORE: 31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star