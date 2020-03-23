COVID-19: City of Quesnel closes playgrounds and parks

The Quesnel City Hall has updated its list of services affected by COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of City of Quesnel)

The City of Quesnel is taking measures to respond to COVID-19, such as closing public facilities, and most recently, as of Monday, March 23, the City has closed all parks and playgrounds, including the tennis and pickleball courts, the skate park in West Quesnel and the Sugarloaf dog park, in light of the need for social distancing.

As well, signage will now be in place on the Riverfront Trail system to remind users to practise social distancing by keeping two metres from others.

As of Monday, March 23, here is a list of City of Quesnel services and facilities that have made a change to stop the spread of COVID-19.

City Facilities:

Parks and Playgrounds – All playgrounds, as well as the tennis and pickleball courts, dog park and skate park are closed.

– All playgrounds, as well as the tennis and pickleball courts, dog park and skate park are closed. Fire Hall – The Fire Hall is closed to the public. Inquiries are to be made by phone only at 250-992-5121.

– The Fire Hall is closed to the public. Inquiries are to be made by phone only at 250-992-5121. City Hall – As of March 20 at 4:30 p.m., City Hall is closed to the public; however, City staff will continue to work and be available by phone or appointment only. The City asks that the public utilize online payment options through individual banks or drop off payment in the mailbox at City Hall. City Hall and Bylaw can be reached at 250-992-2111, while Public Works can be reached at 250-992-6330.

According to the City of Quesnel’s latest update on Monday, March 23, the following services have been modified:

Cemetery bookings – By appointment only, please phone City Hall at 250-992-2111.

– By appointment only, please phone City Hall at 250-992-2111. Bulk water – All accounts will be enabled to be used without prepayment. Large accounts will be invoiced monthly; smaller accounts will be required to pay their account balance when City Hall reopens.

– All accounts will be enabled to be used without prepayment. Large accounts will be invoiced monthly; smaller accounts will be required to pay their account balance when City Hall reopens. Building Department – Building inspections or inquiries can be made by email at buildinginspection@quesnel.ca or by phone at 250-991-7461.

– Building inspections or inquiries can be made by email at buildinginspection@quesnel.ca or by phone at 250-991-7461. Planning Department – Planning inquiries (signs, development permits, variances, subdivisions, etc.) can be made by email at developmentservices@quesnel.ca or by phone at 250-991-7459.

– Planning inquiries (signs, development permits, variances, subdivisions, etc.) can be made by email at developmentservices@quesnel.ca or by phone at 250-991-7459. Bylaw Services – Complaints can be made through the City website at quesnel.ca/bylaw-enforcement, by email at bylaw@quesnel.ca or by phone at 250-992-2111.

– Complaints can be made through the City website at quesnel.ca/bylaw-enforcement, by email at bylaw@quesnel.ca or by phone at 250-992-2111. Bylaw Office – As of March 20 at 4:30 p.m., the Bylaw Office is closed to the public; however, Bylaw Officers remain on duty and will be following the provincial guidelines with sanitizing and social distancing. Complaints can be made by contacting the office online at quesnel.ca/bylaw-enforcement, by email at bylaw@quesnel.ca or by phone at 250-992-2111.

– As of March 20 at 4:30 p.m., the Bylaw Office is closed to the public; however, Bylaw Officers remain on duty and will be following the provincial guidelines with sanitizing and social distancing. Complaints can be made by contacting the office online at quesnel.ca/bylaw-enforcement, by email at bylaw@quesnel.ca or by phone at 250-992-2111. Trails – City trail systems remain open, but users must practice social distancing of at least two metres from others.

– City trail systems remain open, but users must practice social distancing of at least two metres from others. Public Works Office – As of March 20 at 4:30 p.m., the office is closed to the public. Inquires can be made by phoning 250-992-6330.

– As of March 20 at 4:30 p.m., the office is closed to the public. Inquires can be made by phoning 250-992-6330. Re-Use Centre – Closed

– Closed Landfill – Normal operations

– Normal operations Recycling Centre – Normal operations

– Normal operations Public Washrooms – Normal operations

– Normal operations Museum – Closed

– Closed West Fraser Centre – Closed

– Closed Arena 2 – Closed

– Closed Indoor Soccer Facility – Closed

– Closed Arts and Recreation Centre – Closed. The Arts and Recreation Centre will be calling individuals who were registered for cancelled programs with more information.

– Closed. The Arts and Recreation Centre will be calling individuals who were registered for cancelled programs with more information. Airport – Normal operations

For more information about the City of Quesnel’s response to COVID-19, as well as links to health information, visit quesnel.ca/our-community/news-notices/covid-19-coronavirus-information.

