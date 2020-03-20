COVID-19: City of Port Alberni cancels March 23 council meeting

Due to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, the City of Port Alberni has cancelled its next city council meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 23.

Although Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions assured residents on Wednesday, March 18 that council meetings would continue as scheduled, the city made the decision the next day to cancel the upcoming meeting.

“Things are evolving really quickly,” explained city clerk Davina Hartwell. “We had a good look at the agenda for next week, and there was nothing absolutely essential.”

The cancellation gives the city additional time to review its procedures and decide how to proceed with city business while meeting legislated requirements and ensuring the health and safety of its residents.

“We want to make sure the proper procedures are in place so the public can still participate,” said Hartwell. “And we don’t want to overwhelm the managers, who are really busy making sure city services are still provided.”

Hartwell says she expects the meeting to be rescheduled in the next week or so.

The cancellation should not have an effect on the city’s budget deliberations, she added. The city has already given first reading for the draft 2020-2024 financial plan. Final adoption must take place by May 15, 2020.

