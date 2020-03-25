COVID-19: City of Penticton waives parking meter fees

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Penticton residents won't have to "feed the meter" until at least May 30

The City of Penticton has announced that there will be no charge for metered parking in the city until at least May 30.

The move comes as many businesses across town shut their doors because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“This decision supports shorter visits to businesses and access to essential services in our downtown through this difficult period,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.

“It also recognizes the current reduction in parking activity overall and the reduced requirement to empty meters, thereby allowing our bylaw officers to respond to other more pressing needs across our community.

“From the DPA’s perspective, any time the City grants complimentary parking downtown it is a benefit to businesses,” said Lynn Allin with the Downtown Penticton Association.

“Providing free metered parking downtown is a first and timely step toward supporting those businesses that are currently operating during this challenging time.”

Monthly parking at the City’s scramble and reserved lots, as well as hourly pay stationed lots, will not be affected by this change.

All traffic bylaws remain in effect, except for paid on-street parking restrictions.

“While parking is free, the time restrictions will remain to discourage the long-term use of on-street parking spaces,” said bylaw services supervisor, Tina Siebert.

The City will revisit the decision to offer free on-street parking in advance of May 30.

