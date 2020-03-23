COVID-19: City of Penticton postpones utility suspensions

The City has announced that they will not be disconnecting any utilities until at least June 30

Penticton residents who are unable to pay their bills due to financial losses from COVID-19 will not have to worry about their utilities being cut off.

The City of Penticton has suspended all utility disconnections for non-payment until June 30 to support customers who may be experiencing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This is a very stressful time for many of our citizens and we hope these measures provide some welcome flexibility,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

The changes align with the direction provided by the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

The City will revisit the need to continue these changes in advance of June 30.

Citizens who have questions or specific needs can contact the city’s utilities clerks at utilities@penticton.ca or (250) 490-2489.

