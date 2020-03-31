COVID-19: City of Penticton launches ‘Economic Task Force’

Although City Hall is closed, City staff are working behind the scenes to ensure services will continue and support for residents will continue. (File photo)

The City of Penticton’s Economic Development Department has engaged with key stakeholders in the local business community to create the “Economic Recovery Task Force” to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The task force held its first virtual meeting March 27 to investigate measures the city can take to support local residents, businesses and workers during these challenging times. The task force will continue to meet as often as required to develop a plan for relief and recovery.

As part of this process, local businesses will soon be asked to complete a survey to give the task force a better understanding of the situation and of what support may be required.

“The health and safety of the public and staff has been our first priority as this crisis unfolds, but we also need to do everything we can to help both our businesses and residents who are financially impacted, ensuring we come out of this situation in a strong position,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

“This task force, made up of business leaders in the community, is a positive first step to work together on a path to recovery.”

Although City Hall is closed, city staff are working behind the scenes to ensure services will continue.

Penticton’s economic development team is also collaborating with Travel Penticton, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, WorkBC, Small Business BC and Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen on various initiatives, including creating webinars to help businesses access government support and training, as well as a campaign to promote buying local.

Further, Penticton’s development services team will also continue to provide the development industry the support it needs to continue construction projects. This includes issuing building permits and conducting inspections.

If you’re a local business that has questions or would like to be connected with resources, you can contact the City of Penticton Economic Development Department at 250-490-2591 or via email at economicdevelopment@penticton.ca.

