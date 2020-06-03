COVID-19: City of Parksville announces gradual re-opening plan

Parksville has announced its re-opening plans as COVID-19 restrictions ease. (File photo)

The city of Parksville has announced its plan to gradually reopen the city as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

“The plan being announced to the public today is a gradual multi-step approach to reopening services in a manner that will maintain and protect public safety,” read a release from the city.

The plan runs through July 2, starting with in-person payment of utilities and property taxes and to process homeowner grants; finance hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; all other business by appointment only and walk-in services at the Parksville Civic and Technology Centre are not available and in-person council meetings held in the forum.

Here’s how the rest of the plan will roll out:

June 5

• Sports courts open for casual play

• Off-leash dog park open

• Skate park in Parksville Community Park open

• Reopening playgrounds at neighbourhood parks (Foster Park and Shelly Creek Park)

June 12

• Reopening Lions Ventureland Playground and outdoor gym in the Parksville Community Park

June 26

• Reopening splash park in Parksville Community Park

• Special event permits: hosts must provide COVID response and mitigation plans

• Return to play will include bookings of special events and recreational sports.

July 2

• Full service offered by finance – e.g. bus passes, garbage tags and dog licences will be available and tickets and licence fees may be paid.

• Finance hours will remain from 9 am to noon and 1 pm to 3 pm

• All other city business by appointment only.

· City will resume such activities as in-person public hearings, community engagement and Coffee with the Mayor.

— NEWS staff, submitted

