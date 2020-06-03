COVID-19: City of Parksville announces gradual re-opening plan

The city of Parksville has announced its plan to gradually reopen the city as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
“The plan being announced to the public today is a gradual multi-step approach to reopening services in a manner that will maintain and protect public safety,” read a release from the city.
The plan runs through July 2, starting with in-person payment of utilities and property taxes and to process homeowner grants; finance hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; all other business by appointment only and walk-in services at the Parksville Civic and Technology Centre are not available and in-person council meetings held in the forum.
Here’s how the rest of the plan will roll out:
June 5
• Sports courts open for casual play
• Off-leash dog park open
• Skate park in Parksville Community Park open
• Reopening playgrounds at neighbourhood parks (Foster Park and Shelly Creek Park)
June 12
• Reopening Lions Ventureland Playground and outdoor gym in the Parksville Community Park
June 26
• Reopening splash park in Parksville Community Park
• Special event permits: hosts must provide COVID response and mitigation plans
• Return to play will include bookings of special events and recreational sports.
July 2
• Full service offered by finance – e.g. bus passes, garbage tags and dog licences will be available and tickets and licence fees may be paid.
• Finance hours will remain from 9 am to noon and 1 pm to 3 pm
• All other city business by appointment only.
· City will resume such activities as in-person public hearings, community engagement and Coffee with the Mayor.
