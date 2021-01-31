Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools. (News Bulletin file photo)

COVID-19 cases reported at two Nanaimo schools

Bayview Elementary had exposure Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh had exposure Jan. 28

  • Jan. 31, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Families are being advised of COVID-19 exposure at two Nanaimo schools.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools posted on social media Sunday night that there was potential COVID-19 exposure at Bayview Elementary School on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29.

Also Sunday, Snuneymuxw First Nation and School District 68 sent a letter notifying parents and guardians about COVID-19 exposure at Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School Jan. 28. Families are being asked not to send their students to Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh Monday or Tuesday, Feb. 1-2, while a “deep clean” of the facility takes place.

The school district advises people to refer to Island Health’s school exposures web page for more information.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure your children are safe, to make sure that the people that work with your children are safe and we’re going to keep doing that until we get out from behind COVID-19,” said Adrian Dix, B.C. health minister, at a press conference earlier this month.

For a list of schools with COVID-19 exposures in the Island Health region, go here.

