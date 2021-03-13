COVID-19 cases reported at Brechin Elementary School

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools' students off for spring break till March 29

COVID-19 cases have been reported at Brechin Elementary School, Island Health announced today, March 13.

Dates for exposures were March 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 12 and contact tracing has been completed, Island Health told the News Bulletin.

Other Nanaimo-Ladysmith district schools currently on Island Health’s exposure list, Cedar, Mountain View and Bayview elementary schools and Nanaimo District and Wellington secondary schools.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the most recent exposure date, Island Health said on its website.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ students are on spring break until March 29.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith is acting as a lead district for a regional rapid response team for COVID-19.

To see the exposure list, go here.

