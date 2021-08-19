COVID-19 cases on the rise in Quesnel local health area

While the Quesnel area hasn't seen the spikes in neighbouring areas, cases are still being detected

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Quesnel.

From Aug. 8-14 over a dozen cases of the virus were detected in the Quesnel local health area. That’s equivilant to a rate above 5.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Only 67 per cent of people living in Quesnel over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Quesnel ranks in the bottom 10 local health areas for vaccination rates across B.C.

While Quesnel cases are on the rise, the neighbouring Nechako and Cariboo/Chilcotin local heath areas are skyrocketing, with 44 and 51 cases respectively. Both areas are above 20 cases per 100,000 people.

