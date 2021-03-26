COVID-19 cases numbers up by 113.5 per cent in one day province-wide

Coronavirus cases increase by 78 in the Northern Health region in one day

Gerry Roberts of Prince Rupert reviews vaccine information on March 14 after receiving his immunization at the regional COVID-19 immunization clinic held at the Jim Ciccone Centre. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise across B.C. with a total of 908 new cases announced on March 26, an increase of 113.5 per cent over the day before which saw 800 new cases across the province, announced the Ministry of Health in its daily briefing.

The increasing numbers bring the daily toll to be the second-highest single-day numbers in British Columbia since the pandemic began.

Prince Rupert has experienced more than 612 epidemiological cases since the pandemic started.

Of the currently active cases, 357 were listed in the Northern Health Region on the Centre for Disease Control dashboard which is updated daily and included an increase of 78 local cases from the day prior.

While Prince Rupert’s COVID-19 clinics came to an end on March 22, just more than 8,500 vaccines were administered to local residents, which are included in the provincial total of 637,856

There are currently 6,245 confirmed active cases of the virus in the province as of the afternoon of March 26.

Recoveries from COVID-19 are numbered to be 87,866 province-wide with 5,238 in the Northern Health area. Overall the provincial loss of life has been 1,449.

Numbers on the CDC maps and dashboards can vary due to the different dates and periods of tracking.

K-J Millar | JournalistÂ

SendÂ K-JÂ email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View