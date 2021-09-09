COVID-19 cases escalate in Quesnel

Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in the Quesnel local health area.
According to BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), 33 cases of COVID-19 were detected in and around Quesnel between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4.
For every 100,000 people, there are more than 15 cases in Quesnel. Cariboo/Chilcotin, Burns Lake, Smithers and Nechako are even higher, with over 20 cases per 100,000 people. Prince George’s case numbers are similar to Quesnel’s.
Only 70 per cent of people in the Quesnel health area eligible for vaccination have received at least one dose. Only seven other local health areas have a lower vaccination rate.
Peace River North, Peace River South, and Fort Nelson, all local health areas with over 20 cases per 100,000 people, are the only areas with under 60 per cent of their eligible population vaccinated.
