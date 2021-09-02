COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Cranbrook: BC CDC

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Cranbrook area, based on the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As the province — particularly the Interior Health region — grapples with the fourth wave, the Cranbrook Local Health Area (LHA) reported 69 cases between Aug. 22-28.

In the same reporting period, the Fernie LHA (which includes the entire Elk Valley), reported 42 cases, Creston reported 53 cases, Kimberley reported 18 cases, and Nelson reported 71 cases.

In Cranbrook’s case, the last four reporting weeks have seen a steady increase in case counts.

In four weekly reporting periods throughout August, Cranbrook has seen 18 case, 32 cases, 56 cases and now 69 cases. Indeed, cases across southern interior LHA regions have been on the rise for the last month, with Nelson being the hardest-hit area at 415 cases over the last four weeks.

Additionally, the BC CDC has also updated local LHA vaccination rates as of Aug. 31.

In Cranbrook, rates are somewhat strong in 12-plus category, with 77 per cent with a first dose, 69 per cent with a second dose, and 18-plus at 78 per cent with a first dose and 70 per cent with a second dose.

However, vaccination rates are lagging based on age ranges, particularly between 12-17 as well as 18-49.

In the 12-17 age range, first doses are at 64 per cent and second doses are at 50 per cent. In the 18-49 age range, first doses are at 68 per cent and second doses are at 56 per cent.

