COVID-19 cases at schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

There have been two new COVID-19 school exposure events in School District 42.

Edith McDermott elementary in Pitt Meadows had a person with a confirmed case of the virus at the school on June 3 and 4.

There was also an exposure event at Maple Ridge elementary on June 4.

Fraser Health is continuing to list cases at schools in the district, and the dates when people with a confirmed case of the virus were at schools.

At any time, if parents or their children develop any symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to please seek testing and then self-isolate.

Those who have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact will be contacted directly by Fraser Health’s Public Health team with further instruction. For parents who do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school. Monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

More information and resources regarding schools and COVID-19 is available on our school resources for parents and teachers page or the BCCDC K-12 Schools web page.

