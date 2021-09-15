COVID-19 cases and vaccination rate reaching new heights in Quesnel

"I think it's hitting a little bit closer to home," Northern Health's Ashley Lee said

Cases of COVID-19 in Quesnel are spiking.

Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11 Northern Health detected 51 cases of COVID-19 in the Quesnel Local Health Area.

The average daily case rate for the region has reached over 20 per 100,000 people, the highest possible distinction on the BC Centre for Disease Control map. Over 50 people tested positive in the Quesnel area, which includes Wells.

More people in Quesnel are getting their first dose of the vaccine, with Northern Health’s drive-thru vaccination clinic seeing longer lineups.

Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 two per cent of people living in the Quesnel area received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sept. 14, 72 per cent of eligible people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Ashley Lee, who helps run the drive-thru clinic, said they’ve noticed more people getting their vaccine doses.

“I think it’s a number of things,” Lee said, before the latest numbers were released. “COVID cases are rising in Quesnel. Maybe the mandate as well helped give it a push… It’s hitting a little bit closer to home for people.”

Only six local health areas in Northern Heath are under the 20 cases per 100,000 people mark.

