COVID-19 case reported on Abbotsford-bound flight last week

An inbound flight to Abbotsford is one of several new flights for which health authorities have posted COVID-19 exposure notices.

The BC CDCs new list of flights with confirmed COVID-19 cases aboard include a recent Swoop trip between Toronto to Abbotsford.

Flight 406 on Monday, Nov. 16, had an exposure. Rows 18 to 24 are affected.

There have been sporadic exposure cases aboard flights into, and out of, Abbotsford International Airport in recent months.

For more from the BC CDC on flight exposures, and a list of other flights with COVID-19 cases, click here.

Abbotsford News