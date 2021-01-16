COVID-19 case reported at R.C. Garnett Demonstration School in Langley

Parents at R.C. Garnett Demonstration School in Langley have been notified about a COVID-19 case.

A Friday, Jan. 15 statement from the school district said Fraser Health Authority has “confirmed a member of our R.C. Garnett Demonstration School community has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The person was at the school located at 7096 201 St. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. R.C. Garnett Demonstration School will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

“Our school and District will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community.”

Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary School is described online as a teaching demonstration school, offering professional development for Langley teachers and teacher colleagues, both within and outside the province.

“Staff work collaboratively and with a common philosophy to examine educational research, develop instructional strategies and refine best practice. Classrooms are open to visitors on a regular basis in order to demonstrate the application of theory into practice.”

