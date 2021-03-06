COVID-19 case reported at Peterson Road Elementary School

Undated Google Street View image of Peterson Road Elementary School in Langley. A member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google)

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Peterson Road Elementary School in Langley.

A notice issued by the school district on Friday, March 5, said Fraser Health Authority has confirmed a member of the school community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to the Peterson Road School community today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read on the school or District website here: https://t.co/ac0ShjcyCH #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/0vt5eFwXtf — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) March 6, 2021

Fraser Health Authority issued a statement saying a public health risk assessment is underway and parents “may receive further instructions.”

It said staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Some staff or students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Case and contact management for an individual case is typically completed within 48 hours of Public Health receiving notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19,” the fraser Heath notice said.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s approved single-dose vaccine

“Unless you are directed otherwise, please continue to attend school and use the daily health check supplied by your school to monitor for signs of COVID-19.”

“Please note, only Public Health can determine who is a close contact.”

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times