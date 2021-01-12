COVID-19 case reported at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

The infected person was at the school on Jan. 6 and is now self-isolating

Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous is reporting a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the school community who is now isolating at home.

According to a letter from the school to parents dated Jan. 11, the affected person was present at the school on Jan. 6. The news comes less than a week after Sicamous’ high school, Eagle River Secondary, sent out a similar notice about a person with COVID-19 who was at the ERS on Jan. 4 and 5.

As with the positive test at the high school, Interior Health is now performing contact tracing to determine if anyone else at the school was in contact with the person who tested positive while they were potentially infectious. The health authority will contact anyone who may have to self-isolate.

The letter from the school states that students should continue to attend school while contact tracing is underway. Parents are asked to continue daily health checks to monitor their children for signs of illness.

