COVID-19 case reported at NDSS

Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district is reporting another COVID-19 case.

The school district advised of COVID exposure this past week at Nanaimo District Secondary School, according to a social media post. Potential exposure dates were March 29-31.

SD68 points people to Island Health’s school exposures web page for further information.

Earlier this week, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools reported two separate cases of COVID at Wellington Secondary School, both with the same exposure dates of March 29-30.

Island Health expressed at the start of the week that it was anticipating more COVID-19 cases last week due to rising case counts. As of Thursday, the health authority reported 392 active COVID-19 cases including 171 on the central Island.

“We really had hoped that we wouldn’t be seeing this surge associated with our traditional spring break time,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s chief medical health officer, at a press conference Wednesday.

