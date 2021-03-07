COVID-19 case reported at Nanaimo’s Mountain View school

The school district is reporting another COVID-19 case at Mountain View Elementary School.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools posted on social media Sunday night that there were potential COVID-19 exposure dates at Mountain View on March 2 and 3.

The school district also reported a COVID-19 case at Mountain View last month, but the school had recently been removed from Island Health’s school exposures list.

Island Health has completed contact tracing and parents and caregivers with further questions are referred to the health authority’s school exposures web page.

READ ALSO: Wellington, Ladysmith secondary schools latest with COVID-19 cases

It’s ‘urgent’ that B.C. teachers be vaccinated from COVID-19 before summer: BCTF https://t.co/c4RSVYeBW8 — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) March 5, 2021

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin