COVID-19 case reported at Crofton Elementary School

Member of the school community tests positive and currently isolating

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Crofton Elementary School. (FIle photo by Don Bodger)

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Crofton Elementary School.

A letter was sent by Island Health to parents, guardians, families and staff as a general notification that a member of the school community has tested positive for the virus. The individual is self-isolating and being followed by Island Health.

Monday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 27 are the dates of the potential exposure in the school community.

Contract tracing to identify any staff and students who might need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms has been completed by Island Health.

For those who received the letter, it does not mean they have been exposed to COVID-19. The intent is to share information with the school community, with Island Health advising of its next steps.

It’s the first exposure identified at Crofton Elementary. A case was detected at Chemainus Secondary School in early January after the return to class from the Christmas holidays.

Cowichan Valley Citizen