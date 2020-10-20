COVID-19 case over at Langley Lodge

No new cases have been discovered

An outbreak of COVID-19 declared on October 2nd, at Langley Lodge in Langley was declared over on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in a joint statement by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health.

Langley Lodge also issued an update, saying there was one staff member who tested positive on that day, “and there have been no new cases identified during the outbreak monitoring period.”

Dr. Henry and Brown reported 167 new cases, “including one epi-linked case,” for a total of 11,854 cases in B.C.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 254 deaths in British Columbia.

There are 1,688 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 4,156 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 9,871 people who tested positive have recovered.

Currently, 69 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,175 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 6,366 in the Fraser Health region, 244 in the Island Health region, 624 in the Interior Health region, 357 in the Northern Health region and 88 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

Three new health-care facility outbreaks have been reported at Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights and Sunset Manor.

In total, 17 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

