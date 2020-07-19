COVID-19 case landed in Victoria International Airport last week

A confirmed COVID-19 cases landed in Victoria International Airport July 13, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). (Black Press Media File).

A Member of Parliament from British Columbia is calling for tougher security measures after provincial officials identified several cases of COVID-19 on airplanes including one that landed at Victoria International Airport.

“I repeat: the federal government must order all airlines operating in Canada to follow physical distancing rules,” wrote Don Davis, New Democratic MP for Vancouver Kingsway and his party’s health critic on Twitter Saturday. “Not doing so is negligent and dangerous.”

He made that comment on social media after the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) identified a COVID-19 case on Air Canada 8073 through its online, public reporting system. The flight was scheduled to land in Victoria July 13 from Vancouver. Notably, the BCCDC also confirmed a case onboard an Air Canada flight that had travelled on the same date from Toronto to Vancouver.

The information available here does not offer additional details about the confirmed case that landed in Victoria, the latest of 11 reported cases on domestic flights dating back to June 3, as found on the website. The centre also reported six cases related to international flights.

BCCDC reported the case online as part of changing procedures dating back to March 27, when the province stopped directly contacting passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight.

“Passengers in the ‘affected seats’ listed below may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight,” it reads. “Other passengers are not required to self-isolate but should self-monitor for onset of symptoms for 14 days after the flight. For flights with ‘affected seats’ not specified, we recommend that flight passengers self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.”

