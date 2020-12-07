COVID-19 case in Vernon high school

Staff and students were alerted of a COVID-19 exposure event taking place Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 by Interior Health. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Interior Health is reporting another COVID-19 exposure event at Vernon high school.

The regional healthy agency said potential exposure could have taken place Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Clarence Fulton Secondary School.

This is the second exposure event at the school since October.

A statement, issued Oct. 9, warned the school community of an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19. Others who may have been in contact with the individual were contacted by Interior Health while the person who tested positively self-isolated at home.

Three Vernon schools, Silver Star Elementary, W.L. Seaton Secondary and Fulton, are being monitored after exposure events dating back to Nov. 23.

Meanwhile, 14 schools in School District 23 including Kelowna and Lake Country have ongoing exposure events.

